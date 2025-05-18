Tiempo 5/18/25: Celia Cruz, the Queen of Salsa, posthumously honored with Walk of Fame star in NJ

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this edition of Tiempo, we discuss a monumental recognition for a local community trailblazer and the Queen of Salsa: Celia Cruz.

Cruz was posthumously honored with a Walk of Fame star in New Jersey. The ceremony took place at the Barrymore Film Center in Fort Lee, where the multiple Grammy Award winner lived for decades.

The Celia Cruz star kicks off a yearlong celebration coinciding with the 100th anniversary of her birth. Joining us to discuss this honor is Carlos Medina, president of the Statewide Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey.

Meanwhile, Ballet Hispanico later this month will premiere its version of the timeless, classic opera, "Carmen," but in a dance form they call "Carmen.maquia."

The Latino dance company is also celebrating its emerald anniversary. We'll talk to them all about the new production and their milestone year.

Also ahead, a celebration we love to highlight each year: the annual Loisaida Festival.

The cultural festival is one of the largest and oldest community pride festivals in New York City. We'll have details on the packed lineup of live music, vendors, artists and crafts at this year's event.

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

