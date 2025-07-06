Tiempo 7/6/25: One-on-one with Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez on community initiatives

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this edition of Tiempo, we sit down for a one-on-one conversation with Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez.

Gonzalez made history nearly a decade ago when voters elected him as the first Latino district attorney in New York State.

Since then, he has spearheaded several beneficial and impactful community initiatives. In fact, last year was the safest year for gun violence in Brooklyn's history.

Tiempo catches up with Gonzalez about his time as the Brooklyn district attorney so far.

We also introduce you to Susie Jaramillo, the first Latina CEO of a children's entertainment company called Encantos.

The education tech company creates engaging content that celebrates Latino culture. We speak with Jaramillo about her company and the mission behind it.

