Tiempo 7/13/25: Getting to know Iris Rodriguez-Rosa, first Latina New York City parks commissioner

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this edition of Tiempo, we get to know the pioneer making history as the city's new parks commissioner.

Iris Rodriguez-Rosa is the first Latina to hold the post of New York City parks commissioner. City officials made the announcement last month at an event also celebrating the completion of a project to renovate playgrounds and some NYCHA complexes.

Up Close sits down with Rodriguez-Rosa to discuss her appointment, what it means for the community and what she hopes to do during her tenure as parks commissioner.

Meanwhile, La Borinqueña, our favorite comic book heroine, is back with an exhibit in Puerto Rico.

She also has a new book coming out called "VG1GANTE" coming out, and La Borinqueña Creator Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez joins our program to enlighten us on the super heroine's latest adventures.

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

