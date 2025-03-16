Tiempo 3/16/25: Inside look of Broadway's new musical, 'Buena Vista Social Club'

On this edition of Tiempo, we get a sneak peek of Broadway's new musical, "Buena Vista Social Club," and catch up with the people behind the NYC Latino College Expo and Leadership Summit ahead of its 32nd anniversary.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this edition of Tiempo, we introduce you to a new Broadway show highlighting Grammy Award-winning Cuban musicians.

The "Buena Vista Social Club" follows the musicians and explores their origins in Havana, and the production features a star-studded ensemble.

While the show is currently in previews, it's set to debut later this week and Tiempo gets a sneak peek on what to expect.

But first, it's time for the New York City Latino College Expo and Leadership Summit.

Every year, Tiempo highlights the effort and work of the organizers who recruit and help prepare high school students and their families for college. While the expo has grown, the mission remains the same: to provide assistance through specialized programs and resources that link the students to colleges and universities.

Joining us to discuss is the expo's founder and executive director, Antonio Aponte, and its director of programming, Damaris Mercado.

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

