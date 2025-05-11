Tiempo 5/11/25: Immigration attorney discusses mass deportations under the Trump administration

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this edition of Tiempo, we take a closer look at the mass deportations under the Trump administration.

The federal crackdown has produced fear and confusion across migrant communities, sparked street protests and spurred a historic showdown between the executive and judicial branches over the legality of the deportations.

But do mass deportations work?

Joining us to discuss is immigration attorney Veronica Cardenas, who is a former assistant chief counsel with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Plus, we catch up with Puerto Rican and Manhattan native, actor Ramon Rodriguez from the hit ABC show, "Will Trent."

Rodriguez took us to one of his favorite Puerto Rican restaurants, "Casa Adela" on the Lower East Side, for some good food and even better conversation.

Also ahead, details on FUERZAfest 2025.

The two-week festival starts in a few days and showcases the social impact and contributions of the Latino LGBTQ+ community. We'll talk to event organizers about what people can expect.

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

