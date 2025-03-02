Tiempo 3/2/25: Who is Jenniffer González-Colón, the new governor of Puerto Rico

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this edition of Tiempo, we discuss help for small business owners in New Jersey.

Many of the business owners are Latino themselves, impacted by President Donald Trump's executive actions and immigration crackdown.

For more than 35 years, the Statewide Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey has helped, guided and educated Latinos on starting and growing a business in the Garden State.

We speak once again with chamber officials about their goals for 2025.

But first, we focus our attention on Puerto Rico and its new governor.

Jenniffer González-Colón was sworn in back in January. The new governor is pro-statehood, and has pledged to stabilize the island's crumbling power grid by appointing an energy czar to review and perhaps replace the private power company, Luma.

Joining us to discuss is Fernando Rivera, director of the Puerto Rico Research Hub at the University of Central Florida.

