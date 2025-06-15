Tiempo 6/15/25: Latino U College Access (LUCA) scholars visit Broadway's 'Real Women Have Curves'

Tiempo has more on the nonprofit organization Latino U College Access (LUCA), their newest cohort of scholars and their recent trip to Broadway.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this edition of Tiempo, we take a closer look at this week's Hispanic Education Summit in New York City.

The event brings together educators, community leaders, advocates and families to discuss the best practices and needs to reform and strengthen the city's public schools.

The summit also examines the all-important paying for college, how to boost graduation rates and the implementation of a Latino studies curriculum. Joining us to discuss is Perla Rodriguez, senior director for education programs at the Hispanic Federation.

Meanwhile, the nonprofit Latino U College Access (LUCA) just welcomed more than 100 new scholars. The organization empowers students on their journeys to and through college.

Producers of the new Broadway musical, "Real Women Have Curves," recently invited LUCA scholars to come see the show. We have more on the organization, the scholars and their Broadway trip.

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

