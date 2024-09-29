Tiempo 9/29/24: Music duo Nina Sky is back with 'y-2-que;' Yonkers school honors Sonia Sotomayor

In this edition of Tiempo, Joe Torres catches up with Nina Sky, twin sisters who burst onto the music scene in the mid 2000s, about their new project, "y-2-que."

In this edition of Tiempo, Joe Torres catches up with Nina Sky, twin sisters who burst onto the music scene in the mid 2000s, about their new project, "y-2-que."

In this edition of Tiempo, Joe Torres catches up with Nina Sky, twin sisters who burst onto the music scene in the mid 2000s, about their new project, "y-2-que."

In this edition of Tiempo, Joe Torres catches up with Nina Sky, twin sisters who burst onto the music scene in the mid 2000s, about their new project, "y-2-que."

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this edition of Tiempo, the Boricua musical duo Nina Sky is back.

The twins burst onto the music scene with their infectious debut single "Move Ya Body" in the mid-2000's. The dancehall-infused track dominated the airwaves and clubs alike. Now the sisters have a new project "y-2-que" they want to share with us.

We're also celebrating Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month with a profile on a new school in Yonkers named after proud Boricua and Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

Sotomayor, a Bronx native, was on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony. The school is a dual-language, bi-cultural, community based institution.

Plus, we hear the stories of a group of students from our area who spent their summer break in Costa Rica.

The students went there to help restore public schools while they learned about global issues such as climate change and poverty. The kids also cooked traditional dishes, learned about the economic and social structure of the country and even milked cows and harvested coffee.

The Global Kids nonprofit made the educational trip a reality. The organization partners with schools to offer an array of services. And it helps to develop active global citizens and prepare them for success in an ever-changing world.

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE TIEMPO PODCAST

MORE: Watch more episodes of Tiempo here!

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.