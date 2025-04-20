Tiempo 4/20/25: Trump administration creates registry for undocumented immigrants in the US

Tiempo discusses the implications of the Trump administration's new registry for undocumented immigrants in the United States and its potential impacts.

Tiempo discusses the implications of the Trump administration's new registry for undocumented immigrants in the United States and its potential impacts.

Tiempo discusses the implications of the Trump administration's new registry for undocumented immigrants in the United States and its potential impacts.

Tiempo discusses the implications of the Trump administration's new registry for undocumented immigrants in the United States and its potential impacts.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this edition of Tiempo, we continue to follow the latest immigration headlines from the White House.

The Trump administration recently created a registry for undocumented immigrants in the United States. Under the new registry, the administration says all undocumented immigrants must register, give fingerprints, and provide an address to the Department of Homeland Security.

Joining us to discuss the new order is Renata Castro, an immigration attorney and founder of the USA4ALL immigration law firm.

Also on our program, a Latino student at Newark's Arts High School achieved a rare academic milestone: acceptance to seven of the nation's eight Ivy League schools. Tiempo has a special report on his academic success.

We also catch up with the Latinas on the Verge of Excellence mentoring program. Their mission is to support and empower Latinas as they pursue their professional and personal goals.

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE TIEMPO PODCAST

MORE: Watch more episodes of Tiempo here!

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.