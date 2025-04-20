24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Tiempo 4/20/25: Trump administration creates registry for undocumented immigrants in the US

ByJoe Torres and Eyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, April 20, 2025 6:51PM
Tiempo 4/20/25: Trump creates registry for undocumented immigrants
Tiempo discusses the implications of the Trump administration's new registry for undocumented immigrants in the United States and its potential impacts.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this edition of Tiempo, we continue to follow the latest immigration headlines from the White House.

The Trump administration recently created a registry for undocumented immigrants in the United States. Under the new registry, the administration says all undocumented immigrants must register, give fingerprints, and provide an address to the Department of Homeland Security.

Joining us to discuss the new order is Renata Castro, an immigration attorney and founder of the USA4ALL immigration law firm.

Also on our program, a Latino student at Newark's Arts High School achieved a rare academic milestone: acceptance to seven of the nation's eight Ivy League schools. Tiempo has a special report on his academic success.

We also catch up with the Latinas on the Verge of Excellence mentoring program. Their mission is to support and empower Latinas as they pursue their professional and personal goals.

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE TIEMPO PODCAST

MORE: Watch more episodes of Tiempo here!
Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.

Copyright © 2025 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW