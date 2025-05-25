Tiempo 5/25/25: Proposed legislation would help NYC street vendors obtain license to work

Tiempo discusses the latest efforts to help New York City street vendors obtain a license to work legally with NYC Councilmember Pierina Sanchez.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this edition of Tiempo, we discuss the latest efforts to help New York City street vendors obtain a license to work legally.

Proposed legislation would decriminalize vending, make permits more accessible and help mitigate some of the risks that immigrant vendors may face.

Currently, more than 10,000 street vendors are on a city waitlist to get a license. The number of permits issued by the city, meanwhile, has been capped since the 1980s.

Joining us to discuss is NYC Councilmember Pierina Sanchez, one of the sponsors of the legislation that would make these permits more accessible.

Mi Patria Puerto Rico is an organization founded by Puerto Rican military veterans born in New York. The group volunteers on the island to help families rebuild after natural disasters, along with so many other things that they do.

We featured Mi Patria Puerto Rico on our show last year, and now the group is back to update us on their latest projects on the island.

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

