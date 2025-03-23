Tiempo 3/23/25: Trump administration ramps up crackdown on undocumented immigrants in NY, across US

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this edition of Tiempo, we focus on the latest immigration headlines coming out of New York City.

U.S. Border Czar Tom Homan says ICE agents will flood New York if Gov. Kathy Hochul doesn't cooperate with the federal immigration crackdown.

According to his political opponents, Mayor Eric Adams has undermined New York's sanctuary city status through his overt cooperation with the Trump administration's plans to deport not just violent criminals, but also any undocumented man, woman or child.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security also ramped up its efforts to convince immigrants without legal status to self deport. The Trump administration placed ads on TV and online, and even created an app to help undocumented immigrants leave the country.

Joining us to discuss this issue is immigration attorney Brad Glassman.

Also ahead on our program, we catch up with the Committee for Hispanic Children and Families (CHCF).

The organization, now in its 43rd year, provides essential resources for underserved families in New York City. Some of their services include early care and education, childcare providers, afterschool programs and so much more.

CHCF staff recently set up shop in a shelter in Long Island City to help recently-arrived migrant families. We catch up with the organization about their goals this year.

Plus, we spotlight a small Latino business in the East Village called La Sirena. It may be a tiny store, but La Sirena is packed with Mexican folk art.

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

