Tiempo 4/13/25: White House proposes sanctions, directs DHS to investigate immigration attorneys

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this edition of Tiempo, we discuss the new proposed sanctions on immigration lawyers who represent migrants and asylum seekers.

Last month, the White House issued a presidential memorandum directing the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to investigate immigration attorneys.

Camille Mackler, the founder and CEO of Immigrant Arc, called the directive a politically-motivated attempt to intimidate legal professionals, who serve some of the most vulnerable members of our society.

Mackler joins the program to discuss the directive's impact on her organization and her legal colleagues.

Also ahead, the New Jersey Department of Education released its 2024 statewide assessment scores for all public K-12 schools.

For the second year in a row, the findings of the report reveal academic excellence for Latino and Black students in New Jersey's public charter schools. We'll speak to them about the achievement.

Plus, the deadline to get your federally-compliant real ID is quickly approaching.

People need the new identification card to get on domestic flights and enter federal buildings. Tiempo breaks down what you need to know and where to get your real ID.

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

