TikTok returns to Apple, Google app stores

Apple and Google restored TikTok to their app stores on Thursday after the popular social media app "went dark" last month.

The Chinese-owned app was removed from the stores on Jan. 18 after a ban in the United States went into effect.

When TikTok briefly went dark, a message popped up for users, "Sorry, TikTok isn't available right now."

"A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, that means you can't use TikTok for now. We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned," the alert said.

The app restored operation later that day, citing support from President Donald Trump.

Within hours of his inauguration, Trump issued an executive order suspending the enforcement of a TikTok ban that had taken effect the previous day.

ABC News' Max Zahn contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

