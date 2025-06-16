TikToker fatally shot on beach boardwalk in Long Branch

LONG BRANCH, New Jersey (WABC) -- A popular TikToker was found fatally shot on the boardwalk in Long Branch, New Jersey.
The shooting happened during a concert at Pier Village just before 10 p.m. last Thursday.
Pier Village is mix of stores, restaurants and condos along the beach.
The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office confirms a death investigation is underway for 18-year-old Christopher Whyte of North Brunswick.
The teen was known for playing football and also wrestled at Woodbridge High School.
Whyte was found with a single gunshot wound during a concert at Pier Village and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Police are still looking for a suspect.
He had more than 92,000 followers on TikTok and was known for his dancing and backflips.
Since his death, his final post has been inundated with messages of condolences and sadness.
