TikToker fatally shot on beach boardwalk in Long Branch

LONG BRANCH, New Jersey (WABC) -- A popular TikToker was found fatally shot on the boardwalk in Long Branch, New Jersey.

The shooting happened during a concert at Pier Village just before 10 p.m. last Thursday.

Pier Village is mix of stores, restaurants and condos along the beach.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office confirms a death investigation is underway for 18-year-old Christopher Whyte of North Brunswick.

The teen was known for playing football and also wrestled at Woodbridge High School.

Whyte was found with a single gunshot wound during a concert at Pier Village and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police are still looking for a suspect.

He had more than 92,000 followers on TikTok and was known for his dancing and backflips.

Since his death, his final post has been inundated with messages of condolences and sadness.

