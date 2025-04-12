Times Square rally in support of activist Mahmoud Khalil as he battles deportation

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Protesters say the fight is far from over, and they are promising to stay in the streets as Mahmoud Khalil's lawyers appeal the judge's decision.

The large turnout in Times Square in the rain comes a day after an immigration judge in Louisiana ruled the Columbia University activist can be deported on the grounds that he threatens foreign policy as alleged by the Trump administration.

The move came as a shock to many of Khalil's supporters as it may have repercussions for hundreds of other international students.

More protesters took to the streets in Union Square earlier on Saturday.

Khalil's lawyers argue if he can be targeted simply for using constitutionally projected free speech in favor of Palestinians, this can happen to anyone.

Judge Jamee Comans' decision was in line with Secretary of State Marco Rubio's position that Khalil's actions pose adverse foreign policy consequences.

As a student at Columbia, Khalil helped lead protests against the war in Gaza. He was arrested by Federal agents in March.

The government says Khalil should be deported for his role in anti-Semitic protests fostering a hostile environment for Jewish students. Protesters say this is a false claim and Khalil's threatened deportation is a turning point in their fight.

"What this means in reality if this is carried out - is anyone who speaks out, anyone who dissents against the Trump administration could be a target for detention, for deportation. And that means we are slipping into Authoritarianism here in the United States," said Palestinian Youth Movement organizer Miriam Osman.

"Everyone who is part of the movement - and there's new people every day it's really growing - we're seeing people who have never been out before coming out - because everyone instinctually knows the best way to fight a fear campaign is to come out stronger," added The People's Forum Education Director Layan Fuleihan.

The judge has given Khalil's lawyers a deadline of April 23 to file applications to stop his deportation. The judge also said if they fail to meet that deadline, she would file an order for removal to either Syria or Algeria.

Protesters say they are not afraid to continue speaking up.

