Toddler receives life-saving kidney transplant in Westchester County

Marcus Solis has the details on a heart-warming reunion for a toddler and her family at the Westchester County hospital where she received a kidney transplant.

Marcus Solis has the details on a heart-warming reunion for a toddler and her family at the Westchester County hospital where she received a kidney transplant.

Marcus Solis has the details on a heart-warming reunion for a toddler and her family at the Westchester County hospital where she received a kidney transplant.

Marcus Solis has the details on a heart-warming reunion for a toddler and her family at the Westchester County hospital where she received a kidney transplant.

VALHALLA, Westchester County (WABC) -- It was a heart-warming reunion Friday for a toddler, her mother and family members who returned to the Westchester County hospital where the little girl received a rare and life-saving kidney transplant.

21-month-old Hadley Frusciante was born with a congenital disorder that prevented her kidneys from developing properly.

At nine months old, Hadley was admitted to Maria Fareri Children's Hospital, where she underwent months of dialysis and eventually had both kidneys removed.

"After being in the hospital for over a year, it was great to have that moment when, you know, 'You're going home today!'" said Lindsay Frusciante, Hadley's mom.

That moment came a couple of weeks ago.

Hadley underwent a kidney transplant in August, extremely rare for a one year old.

Her aunt was ready to donate a kidney but wasn't the right blood type.

Instead she donated to the National Kidney Registry, which ultimately led to Hadley receiving an organ from a living donor.

"I wanted to help her, I wanted to see her back at home living a normal life, not in a hospital," said Kayla Mercado. "However I could help her, I needed to."

To give you an idea of just how rare this is, of the 27,000 kidney transplants nationally last year just 188 were children under 5 years old.

This year, there have been only five in New York State.

"Whenever we have a child this small, the biggest thing we have to worry about is the small size of the child," said Dr. Greg Veillette. "That's always the biggest factor that comes into play."

Hadley is now back home with her family in Mohegan Lake.

Friday's trip to the hospital was just a visit - and a chance to say, 'Thank you!'"

"From housekeeping to the kitchen to the nurses and the doctors, they have all just embraced her and our family," said Lindsay. "And they have just been truly amazing."

"(Hadley's) always happy, regardless of what she's going through," said pediatric nurse Joy Buda. "And getting to see her today is like, mission complete. And so we're so happy."

Indeed - so happy for a toddler who's a walking miracle.

----------

* More Northern Suburbs news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.