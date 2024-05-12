MTA, NYPD seize over 50 cars in toll evasion operation

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The MTA is continuing its crackdown on toll evaders at area bridges and tunnels.

The agency announced it seized 57 vehicles in its latest "ghost plate" operation.

This marks the 11th round of seizures the agency has conducted.

People who had their cars taken apparently had a wide range of violations, including unpaid tolls, unregistered vehicles, suspended licenses and other infractions.

The agency reported that those violators had racked up nearly $302,000 in unpaid tolls, fees and judgements.

19 people were arrested in total and over 100 summonses were issued.

In total, the MTA's ghost plate operation has seized 675 cars, arrested 161 people and issued over 4,700 citations.

