Toni Yates honored at Essex County Black History Month celebration

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey reporter Toni Yates was recognized on Thursday for her hard work covering the Garden State.

Yates was among the honorees at a Black History Month awards celebration in Newark, thrown by the Essex County Prosecutors Office and the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement executives.

The honorees were recognized for their contributions to the Essex County Community, particularly on issues impacting African American residents.

