Top players return for another round of taxing trivia in 'Jeopardy! Masters'

LOS ANGELES -- Some of best and brightest "Jeopardy!" contestants are back for a new "Jeopardy! Masters" tournament full of tantalizing trivia. There's plenty of talent on display - with Ken Jennings leading the way as host.

It's a bit of "old home week" for Jennings as he welcomes nine elite previous "Jeopardy" players back on the stage to compete again. This time, the ultimate "Master" takes home $500,000 with another $100,000 donated to charity.

"The players are pros," said Jennings. "They've been here before and that means they're more comfortable on camera, but it also means they're more comfortable with the risks of the game. We're going to see big wagers, big lead changes and swings, and as a 'Jeopardy!' fan, I have the best seat in the house."

One competitor is Ken's friend - and sometimes nemesis - previous champ Brad Rutter.

He last appeared in 2020 to compete against Jennings and James Holzhauer for the "Greatest of All Time Tournament."

"This is special to me because Brad - best 'Jeopardy' player of his generation," said Jennings. "I was always the runner up to this guy. I'm very relieved I'm the host and I don't have to play against this guy again."

Along with the "Jeopardy! Masters," we'll also see the debut of a new season of "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune."

"I think so many people are locked in to the 'Jeopardy/Wheel' habit, you know it's a big part of America's evening," said Jennings. "It's fun we get to have it back-to-back in primetime."

"Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" and "Jeopardy! Masters" air Wednesday nights on ABC.

