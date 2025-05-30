24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Tractor-trailer crashes into Ridgefield apartment building, knocking out power, prompting evacuation

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Friday, May 30, 2025 10:15AM
Tractor-trailer crashes into apartment building in NJ
Heather O'Rourke has more details on the crash in Ridgefield.

RIDGEFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Residents were evacuated after a tractor-trailer crashed into power lines and a Ridgefield apartment building on Friday morning.

The truck struck a car and then careened into the building on Broad Avenue at around 2:50 a.m.

The building, which houses about 50 apartments, was evacuated.

The crash also caused a power outage that left more 1,055 residents in the dark.

The driver of the car in the initial crash was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

A firefighter is also being treated.

