Tractor-trailer crashes into Ridgefield apartment building, knocking out power, prompting evacuation

RIDGEFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Residents were evacuated after a tractor-trailer crashed into power lines and a Ridgefield apartment building on Friday morning.
The truck struck a car and then careened into the building on Broad Avenue at around 2:50 a.m.
The building, which houses about 50 apartments, was evacuated.
The crash also caused a power outage that left more 1,055 residents in the dark.
The driver of the car in the initial crash was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
A firefighter is also being treated.
