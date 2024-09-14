Southbound BQE partially reduced to 1 lane in Downtown Brooklyn over next 2 weekends

The service change comes as officials install new technology to help the city enforce truck weight limits.

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Heads up for commuters: Just one travel lane will be open along a brief stretch of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway in Downtown Brooklyn for the next two weekends.

Starting this weekend, one lane of the Staten Island-bound BQE will remain open between Adams Street and Washington Street from 1 a.m. on both Saturdays to 5 a.m. the following Mondays.

Additionally, the Sands Street Entrance Ramp to the Staten Island-bound roadway will be closed between September 21-23.

The New York City Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers to avoid this area of the expressway as crews work to install new equipment aimed at helping the city enforce truck weight limits.

"Weigh-in-motion technology has proven successful along the BQE in areas where it's installed, leading to a 64% reduction in overweight vehicles along the triple cantilever," NYC DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said. "These limited lane closures are necessary for us to continue to keep overweight trucks off the BQE and we advise drivers to take mass transit or seek alternate routes if possible."

You can find more information on the BQE lane closures on the NYC DOT website.

