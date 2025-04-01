Tragic love story goes viral thanks to special memorial bench on Manhattan's west side

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A bench on Manhattan's west side has come to symbolize love, inspiration and loss.

"It's restored my faith in humanity and it's affirmed for me, that no one is alone," Jack Ciapciak said.

In his darkest hour, Ciapciak found light. On Jan. 14, 2016, he met and eventually fell in love with Jack Loretzen.

The couple often took walks in Hudson River Park past all of the benches. One day Ciapciak was with a friend and noticed a plaque with a proposal on it and he knew he wanted the same thing.

"When we got to this one, I noticed it was right in front of the LGBTQ memorial and overlooked Hoboken where Jack lived when we first met," Ciapciak said.

On Sept. 29, 2022, with the plaque in place, he popped the question.

But three months later, Loretzen suddenly died from an undiagnosed heart condition.

"Eventually I worked up the courage to come visit the bench and it wasn't as sad as I thought it would be, there is something so peaceful about this space," Ciapciak said.

Friends sent pictures and left flowers on the bench. In time, Ciapciak changed the plaque to a quote his late fiancé loved: "Find out who you are and try not to be afraid of it."

"He always said, once he came out and started living his authentic life, everything else fell into place," Ciapciak said.

Two months ago, Ciapciak posted a story about the bench and it got one million views and counting.

"So many other people who are grieving shared their stories with me, it's made me feel less alone and I'm so moved by all of it and feel grateful," Ciapciak said.

Ciapciak comes to the bench almost every day and what has happened next is just as special as his story.

"It was so funny to walk past all the other benches and yeah I know their names but I want Jack's bench," said tourist Stacie Winslow

Winslow and other countless strangers now visit the bench.

"I'm so grateful that people are talking about Jack and learning about him and grieving him with me, it's been so beautiful," Ciapciak said.

