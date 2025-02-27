Trailer: Comedian Bill Burr stars in 'Drop Dead Years,' a new Hulu Original stand-up special

"Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years" is the fifth special in Hulu's new stand-up comedy brand, Hularious. It premieres March 14.

LOS ANGELES -- Are you ready to LOL?

In a new trailer for "Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years," stand-up comedian Bill Burr jokes, "I'm 56. This is too young to die of natural causes, but it's not too young to drop dead, right?"

The hour-long special "offers hilarious takes on everything from male sadness to dating advice."

"Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years" is the fifth Original special in Hulu's new stand-up comedy brand, Hularious, which features a new comedian every month.

It premieres March 14 on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.