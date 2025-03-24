Trailer: War draws near in 'Andor' season 2

The second and final season of "Andor" premieres April 22 on Disney+.

War draws near in a new trailer released for the second and final season of "Andor," premiering April 22 on Disney+.

War draws near in a new trailer released for the second and final season of "Andor," premiering April 22 on Disney+.

War draws near in a new trailer released for the second and final season of "Andor," premiering April 22 on Disney+.

War draws near in a new trailer released for the second and final season of "Andor," premiering April 22 on Disney+.

The hype for "Andor" season two continues to build with the release of a new trailer on Monday.

The upcoming season marks the second and final season of the series, telling the story of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), who becomes a key player in the Rebel Alliance.

"Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices and conflicting agendas will become profound." The series is "rife with political intrigue and danger," and is a prequel to the blockbuster film "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."

In the official trailer, war draws near and tensions rise as the players on each side become clear.

"We must stand together, or we will be crushed," says Mon Mothma, played by Genevieve O'Reilly.

"Resistance is absurd," Orson Krennic (Ben Mendelsohn) declares.

The Emmy-nominated thriller also stars Stellan Skarsgrd, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Alan Tudyk, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Elizabeth Dulau, with Ben Mendelsohn and Forest Whitaker.

Season two will unfold over 12 episodes broken down into four chapters of three episodes each. The first chapter of season 2 will premiere April 22, with subsequent chapters debuting each week, exclusively on Disney+.

The series was created by Tony Gilroy, who also serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna, Luke Hull and John Gilroy. Tony Gilroy wrote the first three episodes, with Beau Willimon writing episodes 4-6, Dan Gilroy penning episodes 7-9 and Tom Bissell episodes 10-12. The directors for the series are Ariel Kleiman (Eps. 1-6), Janus Metz (Eps. 7-9) and Alonso Ruizpalacios (Eps. 10-12).

Watch a season one recap here.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney+ and this ABC station.