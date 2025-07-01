Transport van crashes into tree in Brooklyn, injuring 14 people

24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Tuesday, July 1, 2025 3:20PM
BATH BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A transport van crashed into a tree in Brooklyn injuring more than a dozen people.

The minivan, operated by D & J Ambulette Services, struck the tree on Cropsey Avenue in Bath Beach just before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Fortunately, none of the 14 people hurt were seriously injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The New York City Parks Department will remove the tree.

