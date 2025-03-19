Trump administration threatens to pull funding unless MTA hands over subway crime data

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The MTA is responding to a threat from the Trump Administration to pull its federal funding unless it provides data on subway crime by March 31.

The letter from Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to the MTA demands data so the federal government can assess if funds are being used to ensure the safety of passengers and employees.

An MTA official said the agency is happy to discuss its efforts with Duffy and the crime numbers are moving in the right direction.

"We will continue to fight to ensure their federal tax dollars are going towards a crime-free commute," Duffy said in the letter.

The letter directed MTA Chair Janno Lieber to outline what actions the New York Transit Authority is taking to restore safety and regain the public's trust.

It includes steps to improve security for passengers and workers on buses and subways, reduce crime and crack down on fare evasion.

MTA Chief John McCarthy said crime is down 40% compared to the same period in 2020 right before the pandemic and so far in 2025, there are fewer daily major crimes in transit than any non-pandemic year ever.

McCarthy also said in the second-half of last year, subway fare evasion was down 25% after increasing dramatically during COVID.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.