Travis Kelce prepares for his first appearance in 'Grotesquerie'

Go behind the scenes with Kelce as he prepares for his acting debut in FX's "Grotesquerie"

ByRyder Maldonado OTRC logo
Tuesday, October 1, 2024 11:00PM
Get a first look at Travis Kelce in "Grotesquerie." New photos and a behind-the-scenes video have been released highlighting Kelce's role in the show.

LOS ANGELES -- NFL star Travis Kelce brings you inside his trailer as he gets camera-ready for his acting debut in FX's "Grotesquerie."

A behind-the-scenes look highlights the Super Bowl champion's process of memorizing his lines and dialing it in for his performance.

"I flip the switch like I would if I was going out on a football field," he said.

Early photos show Kelce's character meeting with Detective Lois Tryon played by Niecy Nash-Betts.

FX

We spoke with Nash-Betts about what it was like working with the football star and she had nothing but high praise.

New episode loglines have also been revealed:

Episode 3: Lois finds comfort in an unexpected person.

Episode 4: A strange clue sends Lois to a remote location.

The wait is almost over. Catch Travis Kelce in the newest episode of "Grotesquerie" airing Wednesday nights at 10p ET/PT on FX and streaming the next day on Hulu.

The Walt Disney company is the parent company of FX, Hulu and this ABC Station.

