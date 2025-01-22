Trial set to begin in murder of man drugged, robbed after night out at gay bars in Hell's Kitchen

Lucy Yang spoke to the mother of John Umberger as she gets ready to testify against her son's accused killers.

Lucy Yang spoke to the mother of John Umberger as she gets ready to testify against her son's accused killers.

Lucy Yang spoke to the mother of John Umberger as she gets ready to testify against her son's accused killers.

Lucy Yang spoke to the mother of John Umberger as she gets ready to testify against her son's accused killers.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Three men will stand trial beginning Wednesday morning, for the murder of a man who was one of several who fell victim to a drug and robbery ring that stoked fear in the gay community.

Linda Clary will testify in a trial no mother should have to endure, and yet, she prays for the men accused of killing her son.

"They are children of God just like I am," Clary said. "I pray for God to bless them and, you know, the greatest thing would be for them to become different people."

In May of 2022, 33-year-old John Umberger went out alone for a night of fun in Hell's Kitchen. His body would not be found for another four days. By then, his bank account had been depleted, and his credit cards maxed out.

A month earlier, 25-year-old Julio Ramirez was found dead in the back of a cab. His finances were also wiped out.

Authorities believe both men were unknowingly slipped a deadly dose of fentanyl.

"I do not think they set out to kill anybody. Their goal is to rob," Clary said. "But my problem is when you kill one person and you're still out doing it and then you continue to do it, just like the night after my son's death, they were back at it again."

Investigators report there were a string of other victims, who fortunately survived. Four of them are scheduled to testify in the trial. Eyewitness was told most of them are members of the gay community.

Clary is now encouraging young New Yorkers to go out with friends and stay together.

"Guard your drink and protect one another," she said. "There was a pattern of victimizing gay men and that is just heartbreaking."

Umberger's family has set up a foundation in his name.

A total of five men were arrested as part of this drug and robbery ring. Two took a plea deal, while three will stand trial for murder, which begins Wednesday morning.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.