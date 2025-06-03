Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal celebrate 24th anniversary of Tribeca Festival in New York City

Joelle Garguilo speaks with event co-founders Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal on what movie lovers can expect at this year's Tribeca Festival.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Every year, New York City transforms into the ultimate playground for movie lovers with the Tribeca Festival.

Now in its 24th year, Tribeca Festival co-founders Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal continue their mission that started after 9/11 to revitalize Lower Manhattan.

To date, the festival has generated over $1 billion in economic impact for New York City.

"When I was a kid, I would watch, you know, the movies. Brando films, James Dean, I remember watching 'Some Came Running.' They inspired me in some way, changed my generation," De Niro said.

This year brings a slate of over 100 feature films, premieres, talks and reunions. It promises to be Tribeca's biggest music year yet.

Eyewitness News asked Rosenthal what excites her the most about this year's festival.

"All the music films that we're doing, there's just such a great lineup," Rosenthal said. "The Billy Idol doc, there's a wonderful film with Slick Rick and Nas and Idris Elba produced it, and Nas is in it. There's another one with Kid Cudi that Ti West directed. It's an exciting festival."

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus' pop opera film "Something Beautiful" makes its world premiere. There will performances too from the likes of Billy Idol, Becky G and Eddie Vedder.

If you love a good throwback, the festival delivers reunions from "Best in Show," "Requiem For a Dream," "American Psycho," "Casino" and "Meet the Parents."

When asked to recall some of the best times he had making movies, one film came to mind for De Niro.

"Well, I think 'Midnight Run,' I had fun doing that with Martin Brest and George Gallo," De Niro said. "George was, is a very funny guy. He wrote a terrific script and I was happy that I got in that film. Martin did a terrific job, and it was just fun."

You can learn more about the event and purchase tickets on the Tribeca Festival website.

