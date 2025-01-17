Police investigating after truck crashes into Target store in North Bergen

NORTH BERGEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a truck crashed into a Target store in North Bergen, New Jersey.

Police say Tonnelle Avenue is closed in both directions between 70th Street and 76th Street due to a motor vehicle crash involving a truck that collided with the building on Friday afternoon.

Video from NewsCopter 7 showed a gaping hole in the side of the building.



Police say significant traffic delays are anticipated and are advising people to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

The crash is under investigation, with multiple emergency responders on the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

