Pres. Trump exempts phones, computers, chips from new tariffs

The Trump administration is exempting smartphones, computers, and other electronics from his reciprocal tariffs, according to a bulletin posted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection late Friday night.

WASHINGTON -- The Trump administration is exempting smartphones, computers, and other electronics from his reciprocal tariffs, according to a bulletin posted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection late Friday night.

The exemptions also include solar cells, flat panel TV displays, flash drives, computer processors, memory chips, semiconductor-based storage devices, and machines that are primarily used to make semiconductors.

Trump's total 145% tariffs on all goods from China was expected to hit tech companies like Apple, which relies on China to assemble the iPhone. UBS had estimated that the cost of the new iPhone16 Pro Max could jump by $950.

But the reprieve could be temporary. Trump has said he would impose tariffs on specific sectors, like semiconductor chips.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.