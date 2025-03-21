Columbia University agrees to Trump administration demands to restore funding

Lauren Glassberg has the latest on Columbia University's looming deadline to meet the Trump administration's demands.

Lauren Glassberg has the latest on Columbia University's looming deadline to meet the Trump administration's demands.

Lauren Glassberg has the latest on Columbia University's looming deadline to meet the Trump administration's demands.

Lauren Glassberg has the latest on Columbia University's looming deadline to meet the Trump administration's demands.

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Columbia University's interim president has informed the community they are agreeing to meet the White House's demands to restore $400 million in federal funding to the school.

The university is expected to implement a mask ban, empower 36 campus police officers with arrest powers and appoint a senior vice provost with broad authority to oversee the department of Middle East, South Asian and African Studies and Center for Palestine Studies.

Negotiations had been ongoing ahead of the Friday deadline and the revocation of the money halted things like medical research.

Dr. Ian Lipkin was frustrated that his labs were sitting silent after the millions of dollars in funding have been pulled by the federal government.

He heads up Columbia University's Center for Solutions for ME/CFS -- a chronic and debilitating disease.

The patients are continuously incapacitated. Very few of them recover and there are no established laboratory diagnostic tests, nor are there any established treatments.

He was making strides in his research, but the Trump administration's economic sanctions on Columbia University were preventing his progress.

The president is punishing the university for failing to protect Jewish students from antisemitism and has issued a list of demands that includes:

Putting the department of Middle Eastern studies into academic receivership

Formalizing the school's definition of antisemitism

Banning masks on campus

Leo Terrell, the director of the task force to combat antisemitism, says Columbia is far from complying.

"There is no settlement, there is no closeness of getting that $400 million back, and that's all I can say at this point, not close," Terrell said.

That leaves researchers like Dr. Lipkin wondering what's next for his life's work and what to tell patients.

"I've been hearing from patients over the past few days, you know, what does this mean for me? You promised me that you were going to try to get to the bottom of this, and now, I don't know," Lipkin said.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.