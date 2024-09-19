Nassau County Democrats question funding for Trump's rally at the Coliseum

Stacey Sager has more on the spar between local Democrat and Republican leaders over the funding of Trump's rally at the Coliseum.

Stacey Sager has more on the spar between local Democrat and Republican leaders over the funding of Trump's rally at the Coliseum.

Stacey Sager has more on the spar between local Democrat and Republican leaders over the funding of Trump's rally at the Coliseum.

Stacey Sager has more on the spar between local Democrat and Republican leaders over the funding of Trump's rally at the Coliseum.

NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- One day after former President Donald Trump's rally on Long Island, local Republicans are calling it a great success, while Democrats are asking questions about who paid for all the security.

The large turnout and all that came with it on Wednesday, is now being called a million-dollar backroom deal by Nassau County Democrats, who accuse the Republican County Executive Bruce Blakeman of using taxpayer money to help Trump get elected.

They say it was an unprecedented amount for the security needed, in what they described as a 15-hour, carnival-like day outside the Nassau Coliseum.

The security, public works and parks were all paid for with public money.

"This is far above anything else that we've had, or anything that we consider typical," said Nassau Legislative Minority Leader Delia DeRiggi-Whitton.



But Blakeman fired back saying, "Nassau County provides security and safety to all public figures and public events regardless of party affiliation."

He added, "I guess Democrat leaders really do want Trump killed, but it ain't happening in Nassau County."



It's an accusation that left Democrats stunned.

"We didn't say the police should not be there, we want everyone there, we want everyone safe," said Democrat Seth Koslow of District 5. "But the campaign should pay for that additional service."

So, Nassau County Democrats have filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission.

Nassau County is not the first municipality to raise issues about the Trump price tag. Recently, after Trump said he wanted to visit Springfield, Ohio, the mayor of Springfield said, "It would be an extreme strain on our resources. So, it would be fine with me if he decides not to make that stop right now."

But in New York, particularly on Long Island where support for Trump is stronger than in the city, this was an opportunity for the former president to tweak his message and make a bold claim.

"It hasn't been done for a long time, but we are going to win New York," Trump said at his rally Wednesday night.

Steven Greenberg, a Siena College pollster, says right now, Kamala Harris has a double-digit lead - a 13-point lead with six and a half weeks to go.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.