Trump planning to attend Super Bowl in New Orleans: Sources

Super Bowl 2025 kicked off Monday with its opening night in New Orleans.

President Donald Trump is planning to attend the Super Bowl in New Orleans on Sunday, sources confirmed to ABC News.

The Super Bowl 59 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles comes one month after a terrorist drove a truck down Bourbon Street in New Orleans on New Year's Day, killing 14 people and injuring dozens more.

Officials said Monday that there's no credible threats to the game or its many surrounding events.

There will be over 2,700 state, federal and local law enforcement members securing the game, according to officials.

The game gets a SEAR 1 rating -- meaning there is a federal coordinator that is in charge of the security; in this case, it's the special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations' New Orleans field office. Drones are not allowed anywhere near the stadium.

"We have reviewed and re-reviewed all the details of what happened on Jan. 1," NFL Chief of Security Cathy Lanier said. "We have reviewed and re-reviewed each of our roles within the overarching security plan, and we have reassessed and stressed tested -- our timing, our communication protocols, our contingency measures and our emergency response plans multiple times over, over the past several weeks."

ABC News' Luke Barr contributed to this report.