Trump suggests Canadians should elect him, making the country the 51st state

In a social media post on the day of Canada's election, President Donald Trump suggested that Canadians should vote for him in order for Canada to become the 51st state.

"Elect the man who has the strength and wisdom to cut your taxes in half, increase your military power, for free, to the highest level in the World, have your Car, Steel, Aluminum, Lumber, Energy, and all other businesses, QUADRUPLE in size, with ZERO TARIFFS OR TAXES, if Canada becomes the cherished 51st. State of the United States of America," Trump said on Monday, seeming to refer to himself as the candidate.

President Donald Trump arrives on Marine One at the White House, Sunday, April 27, 2025, in Washington. AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

He added, "America can no longer subsidize Canada with the Hundreds of Billions of Dollars a year that we have been spending in the past. It makes no sense unless Canada is a State!"

Despite Trumps suggestion, Canadians cannot vote for him since he is not on the ballot. There are 16 registered political parties in Canada -- with the Liberals and the Conservatives being the most dominant. Other parties include the Green Party, the Libertarian Party, the United Party and the Canadian Future Party.

In response to the president's post, Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre issued a sharp reply, saying Trump should "stay out of our election."

"The only people who will decide the future of Canada are Canadians at the ballot box. Canada will always be proud, sovereign, and independent, and we will NEVER be the 51st state," Poilievre wrote in a post on X. "Today, Canadians can vote for change so we can strengthen our country, stand on our own two feet, and stand up to America from a position of strength."

Canadian Prime Minister and Liberal Party leader Mark Carney posted a video on X on Monday with the message: "This is Canada -- and we decide what happens here."

Latest polls show the Liberals ahead of the Conservatives, when only a few months ago the Conservatives held a 25-point lead.

Canada has a parliamentary system, meaning if the Liberals win a majority of seats in the election, or are able to form a minority government with members of another party, Carney will continue to serve as prime minister.

Nearly all of the polls for the election are expected to close by 9:30 p.m. ET on Monday.