Potential impact of tariffs on produce prices

Raegan Medgie has the latest from the Bronx

Raegan Medgie has the latest from the Bronx

Raegan Medgie has the latest from the Bronx

Raegan Medgie has the latest from the Bronx

QUEENS (WABC) -- U.S. tariffs on products from Canada and Mexico have been paused for 30 days as both countries met President Trump's demands to increase border security and address drug trafficking, the White House said.

But there are still concerns about what could still happen if tariffs are put into place a month from now.

Much of our produce comes from Mexico and Canada, especially in the winter months.

In New York, Hunts Point is the largest wholesale market of fruits and vegetables in the country and sure to feel the impact of tariffs if they happen.

If the tariffs went into effect, prices on produce such as avocados would be severely impacted, according to a Hunts Point wholesaler who talked to Eyewitness News.

Shoppers, some of whom voted for President Donald Trump after he promised to bring prices down, say they are frustrated that tariffs could hit them in the wallet.

"If you think prices are high now, wait until no food comes across that border for 7 days," another shopper said.

Shoppers complain prices are up over the last 3 weeks and cannot fathom that tariff talks have them bracing for even higher prices.

"I'm worried about the prices, the prices went up so much so far, blamed things on the previous guys, and now it's exploding. This is terrible," a shopper said.

Eyewitness News checked a C-Town, a Trader Joe's, and a Stop & Shop all in Queens for things like blueberries, grapes, limes, avocados, bananas, and strawberries. Overall, the prices at C-town seemed lower.

Bananas were less at Trader Joe's. Bulk deals were better at Stop & Shop.

People are also watching tequila prices.

"I don't know what Trump is gonna do. He's been messing everything up for everybody," a shopper said.

People hope there may be somehow, some method to this madness.

"I still have faith," a shopper said.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.