Two new seasons of 'Shōgun' series are in development

All 10 episodes of season one are now streaming on Hulu and Disney+

'Shogun' started as a novel by James Clavell back in 1975... then became a top rated mini-series in 1980. The iconic story is being revisited with a new FX and Hulu limited series. It explores the beauty, violence and politics of 1600s Japan.

'Shogun' started as a novel by James Clavell back in 1975... then became a top rated mini-series in 1980. The iconic story is being revisited with a new FX and Hulu limited series. It explores the beauty, violence and politics of 1600s Japan.

'Shogun' started as a novel by James Clavell back in 1975... then became a top rated mini-series in 1980. The iconic story is being revisited with a new FX and Hulu limited series. It explores the beauty, violence and politics of 1600s Japan.

'Shogun' started as a novel by James Clavell back in 1975... then became a top rated mini-series in 1980. The iconic story is being revisited with a new FX and Hulu limited series. It explores the beauty, violence and politics of 1600s Japan.

LOS ANGELES -- Good news for fans of "Shogun" on FX.

The saga will continue! It was announced today that two additional seasons of the drama series are in development. Production timing has not been announced, but a writers' room is being assembled and will begin this summer.

"Shogun" premiered earlier this year to critical acclaim including "the best TV show of the year" from Esquire, and "a genuine masterpiece" from TIME.

"Shogun," an original adaptation of James Clavell's bestselling novel, is set in Japan in the year 1600 at the dawn of a century-defining civil war. Producer Hiroyuki Sanada stars as "Lord Yoshii Toranaga" who is fighting for his life as his enemies on the Council of Regents unite against him. When a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village, its English pilot, "John Blackthorne" (Cosmo Jarvis), comes bearing secrets that could help Toranaga tip the scales of power and devastate the formidable influence of Blackthorne's own enemies - the Jesuit priests and Portuguese merchants. Toranaga's and Blackthorne's fates become inextricably tied to their translator, "Toda Mariko" (Anna Sawai), a mysterious Christian noblewoman and the last of a disgraced line. While serving her lord amidst this fraught political landscape, Mariko must reconcile her newfound companionship with Blackthorne, her commitment to the faith that saved her and her duty to her late father.

"Shogun" is now FX's most watched show ever based on global hours streamed. The series finale aired April 23, and now, all 10 episodes are streaming on Hulu and Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of FX, Hulu, Disney+ and this ABC station.