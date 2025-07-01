TWU calls for more police after gate agent brutally attacked by 2 women in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- The Transport Workers Union is rallying behind one of its members.

Marshalee Reid, 51, was attacked on the job in Brooklyn last Saturday.

Police say two female suspects jumped the turnstile and beat up her up when she told them they had to pay the fare.

"This here is just a senseless crime," said Robert Kelly, TWU Local 100. "This is merely a station agent doing their job, performing customer service, when she was attacked, unprovoked."

The TWU says members are attacked almost every day and it needs to stop.

The union is calling for more NYPD and MTA police officers.

They also want the city's district attorneys to vigorously prosecute these crimes.

