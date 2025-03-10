This UFO wreckage site gives visitors a hands-on look at FX's 'Alien: Earth' series

The interactive SXSW experience gives guests a new look at the upcoming "Alien: Earth" series, debuting this summer on Hulu.

This interactive UFO wreckage site gives visitors a hands-on look at FX's upcoming "Alien: Earth" series, debuting this summer on Hulu.

AUSTIN, Texas -- A mysterious alien space vessel has crash-landed here in Austin, TX!

But have no fear, this wreckage site is all part of an interactive experience at South by Southwest, giving guests a first-look at FX Networks' upcoming series, "Alien: Earth."

The series is part of the sci-fi thriller "Alien" franchise, and premieres this summer on Hulu.

Just like in the show, the mysterious UFO wreckage draws the attention of onlookers, who can embark on an exploratory mission through the landing site.

At the interactive experience, visitors are scanned for alien parasites before coming face-to-face with some spine-chilling Xenomorphs.

"We have a great experience here that is welcoming them into the world through an immersive environment that is replicating pivotal scenes from the show," said Kenya Hardaway, Senior Vice President of Integrated Promotions at FX Networks.

The complete "Alien" franchise is available to stream on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of FX Networks, Hulu and this ABC station.