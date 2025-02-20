Union warns of potential nurses strike at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn

The Federation of Nurses sent a 10-day strike notification to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn on Tuesday night.

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Concerns are rising about a potential nurses strike at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, one of the busiest emergency rooms in Brooklyn.

The nurses' union filed a ten-day notice that accused hospital management of consistent understaffing and failing to meet required nurse-to-patient ratios, putting patient care at risk.

Unions are required by federal labor law to give healthcare institutions 10 days' written notice of a potential strike, picketing, or work action.

Nurses at NYU's Brooklyn Hospital documented over 8,000 cases of short staffing in the past 36 months. Each alleges a violation of nurse-to-patient ratios, set by state law and by the nurses' own contract with NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.

The Union represents 1,000 nurses at the hospital.

Their contract is set to expire at the end of the month.

The hospital says it remains committed to bargaining in good faith -- and says it's optimistic it can reach an agreement.

NYU Langone released a statement that reads in part, "NYU Langone remains committed to bargaining in good faith and is optimistic that we will reach an agreement that supports our nurses and NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn's mission to provide exceptional outcomes to all of our patients."

