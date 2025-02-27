Undocumented workers in Southampton claim they are not being paid amid concerns of deportation

SOUTHAMPTON, Long Island (WABC) -- At a time when undocumented workers and their families are fearful and worried about deportation because of the Trump administration, immigrant workers now claim their employers on the east end of Long Island have stopped paying them, counting on the workers to be too afraid to come forward and protest.

The town of Southampton, in the off season, is a time when it's hard enough for immigrant workers to find day jobs. But now, an increasing number of undocumented workers are telling Eyewitness News that they are not getting paid.

In fact, 34-year-old Veronica explains how she did heavy housework for her employer and was also told to lay out her own money to run expensive errands.

Veronica says her employer asked for specific things, like $100 linens. She says she's owed close $4,000, and all she's gotten is a bounced check.

It's the same thing for 29-year-old Gabriella, who says she's owed $3,600.

Meanwhile, Viviana says she worked one month and lost over $6,000.

"There is a lot of fear in the immigrant community right now," said Molly Bishop of Heart of the Hamptons Food Pantry. "Maybe some in the household are documented, and some aren't."

The concern among those helping immigrants is that some employers might be trying to capitalize on the current political climate. Police in South Hampton confirm that they are investigating.

"Right now we are working on a few cases, I'd say anybody that does make an agreement to have work done, pay the people that do the work for you," said South Hampton Police Department Chief James Kiernan.

Another challenge is that these cases are hard to prove if employers insist certain work wasn't completed. So, police are also urging the workers to get written contracts to protect themselves.

Veronica told Eyewitness News that she thinks her employer was counting on her to be too afraid to go to police.

But workers are speaking up, and are encouraged by police, and hoping others do the same.

For anyone not getting paid by their employers on Long Island, and in need of assistance, they can get help from OLA (Organización Latino Americana) of Eastern Long Island via their website.

