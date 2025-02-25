United Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Newark shortly after takeoff

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A United Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Newark Liberty International Airport after the plane had possible engine issues.
Flight 1544 took off from Newark around 6 a.m. Tuesday and was headed to Las Vegas, but quickly had to return to the airport.
Everyone got off the Boeing 757-200 safely and the passengers successfully took off again in a different aircraft around 10 a.m.
There is no word yet on what caused the issue.
The FAA will investigate.
