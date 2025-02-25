United Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Newark shortly after takeoff

The United Airlines flight left Newark earlier Tuesday morning, headed to Las Vegas, before making the emergency landing.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A United Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing at Newark Liberty International Airport after the plane had possible engine issues.

Flight 1544 took off from Newark around 6 a.m. Tuesday and was headed to Las Vegas, but quickly had to return to the airport.

Everyone got off the Boeing 757-200 safely and the passengers successfully took off again in a different aircraft around 10 a.m.

There is no word yet on what caused the issue.

The FAA will investigate.

