NYC-bound flight from Houston halted before takeoff due to engine issue: Officials

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Airport officials say passengers and crew members are safe after a United Airlines flight bound for New York from Houston reportedly had an engine issue just before takeoff on Sunday.

According to Houston Airports, UA Flight 1382 had to abort its takeoff just after 8:30 a.m. from George Bush Intercontinental Airport on the runway.

Officials say the flight was expected to depart to New York's LaGuardia Airport.

The Houston Fire Department responded to the scene to investigate as part of safety protocol and began to assist deplaning passengers, Houston Airports said.

Officials said no injuries were reported, and that all passengers were deplaned and bused back to the terminal. There were 104 passengers and five crew members in total.

A separate aircraft is scheduled to take passengers to their destination at 12:30 p.m. CT, authorities say.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Josh Einiger reports from Washington, DC.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.