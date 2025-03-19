Van crashes into laundromat on Staten Island injuring several people: FDNY

The driver suffered severe trauma to the body, according to police.

STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- Several people were injured after a van slammed into a laundromat on Staten Island, according to FDNY officials.

It happened just before 7 p.m. at 158 South Ave. in Mariner's Harbor.

FDNY officials say they responded to reports of car into a laundromat.

The driver and several other people were EMS transported to Richmond University Medical Center.

It's unclear the identities of the victims, or their conditions.

There's no word yet on what led up to the crash.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

