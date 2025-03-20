'Vanderpump Villa' season 2 surprise: Stassi heads to the Villa

We'll also see a #MomTok crossover as the 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' cast checks in

"Vanderpump Villa" has plenty of surprises: new location, the return of Stassi and a #MomTok crossover! Season 2 premieres April 24 on Hulu.

Lisa Vanderpump is bringing back "Vanderpump Villa" for season two.

Vanderpump has set up shop in Italy with a mostly new staff and a few familiar faces from season one.

The show will also see the return of "Vanderpump Rules" star Stassi Schroeder to reality TV as a "Special VIP" of the villa, serving as Lisa's "eyes and ears."

In the trailer, seen above, Vanderpump tells Schroeder, "Remember when I used to tell you 'don't get involved in other people's business?' Well now I want you to do the exact opposite."

According to the season two official synopsis: "Following a successful run in the South of France, Vanderpump Villa debuts "Castello Rosato," a breathtaking 12th-century castle set amidst an enchanting Italian backdrop. Renowned for her timeless elegance and flair, Lisa Vanderpump raises the bar with bespoke luxury and unforgettable celebrations. New and returning staff face soaring stakes, as one standout earns a $30,000 bonus. With fiery romances, rivalries, and surprises-including former employee Stassi Schroeder's watchful eye-Vanderpump Villa promises another summer of pure decadence and drama."

The trailer also shows a little Hulu crossover magic happening, with some of the cast of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" spending time at Castello Rosato.

"They're a little bit naughty in their play time," Vanderpump teases.

Looks like we are in for one spectacular binge.

All ten episodes of "Vanderpump VIlla" season two stream April 24 on Hulu. You can stream season one now.

