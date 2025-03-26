Veterans essentially prisoners after elevators in 10-story apartment building not working

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, The Bronx (WABC) -- The elevators are out of commission in a high-rise apartment building that caters to veterans in the Bronx.

They say the elevators have been broken for quite some time.

"The first day, I had to walk up the stairs, I had to call 911. Cause I was short of breath," said Army veteran Lewis Bracey.

For two, very long months, 73-year-old Bracey has had to huff and puff up eight flights to get home.

The former Army captain and paratrooper has a new knee and hip but has not had an elevator.

"I'm a decorated American war hero and it's been 62 days, and I can't do this no more," Bracey said.

The apartment is at 2065 Walton Ave. in the University Heights section of the Bronx. On the upper floors, 56 apartments are reserved for veterans who have essentially been held prisoners after both elevators shut down in the 10-story building.

Even Thor, a service dog, has felt the pain. He has not been outside all this time. His owner cannot carry him up and down the stairs.

"He gets upset when he sees me go out," said Jansey Oliveras, a 66-year-old veteran.

Jerry Hartsfield was tough enough to serve in the Marines but at 68, these flights have been punishing.

"You really got to pace yourself when you're walking up the stairs. I pray the Lord gives me strength to do what I need to do," Hartsfield said.

When Eyewitness News arrived on Tuesday night, one elevator finally came back online and Thor got his first sniff of spring.

It's not clear why both elevators were out of order for so long. What is clear is that leaving disabled veterans without any help proved costly.

"Almost $200 total to get people to bring my stuff up the stairs," said 63-year-old veteran Kenny Peterson. "It should have never taken this long."

For Peterson and his fellow neighbors, tipping for bag deliveries definitely added up.

Eyewitness News received a statement on behalf of Jericho Project which provides services at the building, saying, "Jericho has long term ownership in Walton House and has invested considerable resources in serving our 56 veterans for any need that they may have, providing assistance to disabled veterans as well as food, essentials and wellness checks during disrupted elevator service."

New York City's Housing Preservation and Development Department also released a statement Tuesday night saying, "Everyone deserves a comfortable, safe place to call home and that includes working elevators. We're looking into this situation immediately."

There is no word on when the second elevator will be back up and running.

The veterans are grateful they're not stuck in a foxhole anymore.

