Video shows shoplifting suspect try to hide from police in trunk of Tesla in California

IRVINE, Calif. -- Police played a bit of peek-a-boo with a shoplifting suspect in Irvine, California.

Emely Yanagida, 35, allegedly stole from the Sephora and Lululemon stores at the Irvine Spectrum Center on Wednesday. When a loss prevention associate tried to stop her, police say she kept walking and made her way out to the parking lot.

"An excellent citizen told the officers they observed the suspect enter a white Tesla," police said in a statement.

But Yanagida didn't just "enter" the Tesla - she got inside the trunk! Video of the bizarre encounter was posted on the Irvine Police Department's Instagram.

In the video, you can hear an officer ask Yanagida, "Why are you hiding in your trunk?"

She replied, "Because I'm scared."

"Of what?" the officer asks.

"Because you just came after me," she replied.

"For what?"

"For accusing me of taking something."

The officer then began to look through her purse, pulling out several clothing items and what appeared to be beauty products.

"What about this Lululemon stuff?" the officer asked.

"I came in with that."

According to police, $600 worth of items from Sephora and $250 worth of Lululemon items were found. Yanagida was arrested for possessing burglary tools, resisting arrest, and shoplifting.