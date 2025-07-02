Volunteer divers find human remains inside submerged car on Long Island

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- A volunteer group whose mission is to find people who have disappeared set out to find a missing Long Island man, and they claim they found him.

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are now investigating after divers with the group found a submerged vehicle in Mount Sinai Harbor on Long Island.

The group said they set out to find the PT Cruiser belonging to Robert Long, who had vanished in 2011.

On Monday, two organizations, Exploring With A Mission and Adventures with Purpose, used side-scan sonar devices near the Cedar Beach boat ramp and found a PT Cruiser submerged in the water around 5:30 p.m. on June 30.

Divers entered the water and located what they believed to be a human bone in the vehicle.

They brought it to the surface and called 911.

Marine Bureau divers conducted an initial search of the vehicle before suspending the search at 9 p.m. due to water conditions.

The search resumed on Tuesday and the divers found additional human remains.

The car was removed from the water utilizing a crane.

The Suffolk County Medical Examiner will determine the identity of the remains and the cause of death.

Exploring With A Mission is a nonprofit group that searches for lost loved ones.

The group went out on Long Island this week searching for five people who have been missing for decades.

