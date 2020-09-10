About WABC-TV, Eyewitness News and our history

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- WABC-TV, which is owned by the Walt Disney Company, has been broadcasting to the New York City metropolitan area since August 10, 1948.

Today, it's the most-watched TV station in the United States.

In 1986, Capital Cities Communications purchased ABC Television, including WABC-TV.

ABC began construction of its headquarters at 7 Lincoln Square in 1977. Both buildings were completed in June 1979 and WABC-TV moved its offices from 77 West 66th Street to 7 Lincoln Square on the Upper West Side of Manhattan in New York City.

In 1996 WABC-TV became part of the Walt Disney Co. when Disney acquired Capital Cities/ABC.

In 2025, WABC-TV moved to its new home inside Disney Headquarters in Lower Manhattan.





Address

WABC-TV, 7 Hudson Square, New York, NY 10013

917-260-7000

Eyewitness News

News Director: John Antonio

Assistant News Director: Peter Kunz

Digital Executive Producers: Bob Monek and Rolando Pujol

Corrections Policy

We are committed to upholding our journalistic standards.

We immediately review each report of potential errors or need for clarification that we receive and resolve it as quickly as possible.

