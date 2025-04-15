WABC-TV New York names John Antonio Vice President of News

NEW YORK (WABC) -- John Antonio has been named vice president of news for ABC7/WABC-TV New York, effective April 29, 2025, announced Marilu Galvez, president and general manager, WABC-TV, to whom he will report. In his new role, Antonio will oversee the Eyewitness News team at ABC7, which is the leading source for local news in New York and the most-watched station in the country.

"John Antonio is an accomplished news executive with a successful track record of leading and modernizing news teams across various platforms," said Galvez. "Having worked with John in the past, we are excited to welcome him back to the Eyewitness News team. I am confident that he will use his expertise and vision to further enhance the station's success, providing the highest quality local news."

"I am thrilled to rejoin my WABC family and grateful for the opportunity to lead the talented Eyewitness News team in creating exceptional content that sets the standard in our industry," said Antonio. "It's a privilege to return to my roots and work once again with this amazing team renowned for its excellent news coverage, delivering important stories and vital information that impact millions of viewers."

Recently, Antonio served as the senior vice president of Programming for CNN/U.S. as the network's primary programming executive in Atlanta. In this role, he directed approximately 55 hours of live television each week from the network's headquarters. Antonio was a key leader of coverage of significant events, including the Jan. 6 insurrection, the COVID-19 pandemic, the mass shootings at Stoneman Douglas High School and the Pulse nightclub, the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral, as well as multiple hurricanes and wildfires. He played a key role in award-winning coverage of the Arab Spring, managed hours of special programming on the Ukraine-Russia war, and orchestrated extensive live coverage of the Derek Chauvin trial following the killing of George Floyd. Additionally, he helped oversee coverage of numerous presidential and midterm elections.

Before joining CNN, Antonio was managing editor at WABC-TV New York and served as the executive producer for Eyewitness News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. In his role, he directed a team of over 30 producers and writers to develop the newscast leading creative strategy meetings with the assignment editor and anchors to identify the most relevant stories and plan the order of presentation. During his time at WABC-TV, he directed significant coverage, including the 2004 Democratic National Convention, the 2008 Republican National Convention, and the live coverage of the Sean Bell shooting indictments. Previously, he was the executive producer of Special Projects at WFXT-TV in Boston.

Antonio earned his bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Florida.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.